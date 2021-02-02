 Skip to main content
In legal brief, Trump's lawyers deny that he incited the Capitol riot and call Senate impeachment trial unconstitutional
In legal brief, Trump's lawyers deny that he incited the Capitol riot and call Senate impeachment trial unconstitutional

WASHINGTON (AP) — In legal brief, Trump's lawyers deny that he incited the Capitol riot and call Senate impeachment trial unconstitutional.

