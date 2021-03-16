In harrowing rescue, 2 saved from pickup dangling over deep Idaho gorge

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a set of camp trailer safety chains and quick, careful work by emergency crews saved two people after their pickup truck plunged off a bridge, leaving them dangling above a deep gorge in southern Idaho.
Idaho State Police responded to the accident at about 2:45 p.m. Monday, said ISP spokeswoman Lynn Hightower. A trooper found a man and a woman inside the pickup truck that was dangling, nose-down, off the side of the bridge spanning the Malad Gorge. The gorge is narrow but is roughly 100 feet deep below the bridge, roughly the height of a 10-story building. The gorge reaches about 250 feet deep at its deepest point.
The only thing keeping the 2004 Ford F-305 pickup from falling was the set of "safety chains" attaching the 30-foot camper trailer, which remained on the bridge, to the pickup. A state trooper and local sheriff's deputy first used an additional set of chains from a nearby semi-truck to help support the dangling pickup truck, holding it in place until additional rescuers with cranes, rope rescue gear and other equipment could arrive.
Emergency crews were then able to rappel down to the hanging truck and attach a harness to each occupant, allowing them to be safely carried back to the bridge. Both were taken to hospitals, and neither appeared to have life-threatening injuries, Hightower said. Two small dogs inside the pickup were also safely rescued, and taken to the home of a nearby family member.
Workers were still attempting to pull the pickup from the precipice Monday evening.
"It was terrifying," Hightower said. "It was definitely a heroic rescue from everybody that was out there, and thankfully, they're all fine."
Witnesses said the truck appeared to lose control before the crash, first swerving to hit the right shoulder barrier before sliding over the left-side guardrail. The truck then tipped over the bridge, with the camper blocking both lanes of the bridge.
The case remains under investigation, Hightower said. Agencies from Gooding, Jerome and Twin Falls responded to the incident, along with regional sheriff's offices and fire department and paramedic services.
"A rescue like this takes a lot of quick thinking and action but this is what they train for," she said. "That training just paid off today, and two people are alive because of the hours and hours of training that these emergency responders do."
News of the weird from the past week
Facebook post reunites couple with their lost engagement ring after beach proposal
It's one of the biggest moments of your life. You've bought the ring, planned the moment and exactly how you're going to pop the question. All goes according to plan. She says yes and you go in for a hug to celebrate.
But just as you look down to grab the ring and place it on her left hand, you look down at the box and the ring is gone.
All that time, effort and money saved, poof. It was lost in a matter of seconds.
That's exactly what happened to Anna Davis and Brian Quercia at their late February proposal near the jetties at North Beach on Tybee Island, Georgia.
"At first I kind of didn't believe him," said Davis, thinking her fiancé was just playing a silly joke in all their excitement.
But thanks to social media and the sharp eye of a stranger, the ring was found and returned to the couple only a day later. Davis and her fiancé took to a Tybee Island Facebook group for any help to find the missing ring. To their surprise, a man identified only as "Mr. Foy" responded after 20 minutes of searching the area he identified from the proposal picture from the Facebook post.
One of Mr. Foy's friends sent a direct message to Davis with a picture of the ring to make sure it was the right one.
"I had only seen it for a couple of seconds," said Davis. But after showing the picture to her fiancé, it was finally time to put a ring on it.
Davis says she and her fiancé are already looking at wedding venues in Savannah, Georgia where they met.
Where's the beef? Runaway steer still roaming Rhode Island
JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — Where's the beef? Still very much on the mooove in Rhode Island.
More than a month after escaping while being unloaded at a slaughterhouse, a 1,600-pound (725-kilogram) steer is still roaming the streets of Johnston, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Providence.
Police said Wednesday in a Facebook post that although they've been keeping loose track of the steer's whereabouts, they can't chase it, so their goal is to keep it contained to wooded areas where it can't endanger drivers or itself.
Officers posted a blurry nighttime photo of the bovine showing it on a residential street near a “Support Our Police” yard sign, and said it appears to be healthy and well-fed.
“Though it appears in this picture that it backs the blue, the escaped Johnston cow is still on the lam,” police wrote. “Where now, brown cow? We have been actively tracking and monitoring the cow since its great escape. Help us bring this story to a good conclusion.”
On Feb. 4, after the animal first bolted when a wholesaler lost control of it outside Rhode Island Beef & Veal in Johnston, a startled Uber driver reported seeing it hoofing its way through an intersection as he was waiting for a traffic light to change.
It later was sighted in Providence, where local authorities contacted the Department of Environmental Management and animal control. Neither agency had the resources to capture and transport the animal, according to a police report.
Authorities are urging anyone who sees it to alert police and not attempt to corral it themselves.
“Stay clear of the steer,” they posted. “Please leave the capture to professionals.”
Rare meteorite that fell on UK driveway may contain 'ingredients for life'
A fireball that lit up the sky over the United Kingdom and Northern Europe on February 28 was an extremely rare type of meteorite. Fragments of the space rock discovered on a driveway in the Cotswolds could provide answers to questions about the early history of the solar system and life on Earth.
Almost 300 grams (10.6 ounces) of the meteorite have been collected from the small Gloucestershire town of Winchcombe by scientists, who said the rock was formed of carbonaceous chondrite. The substance is some of the most primitive and pristine material in the solar system and has been known to contain organic material and amino acids -- the ingredients for life.
The Natural History Museum in London said the fragments were retrieved in such good condition and so quickly after the meteorite's fall that they are comparable to rock samples returned from space missions, both in quality and quantity.
"I was in shock when I saw it and immediately knew it was a rare meteorite and a totally unique event. It's emotional being the first one to confirm to the people standing in front of you that the thud they heard on their driveway overnight is in fact the real thing," said Richard Greenwood, a research fellow in planetary sciences at The Open University, in a statement from the museum. He was the first scientist to identify the meteorite.
There are approximately 65,000 known meteorites on Earth, the museum said. Only 1,206 have been witnessed to fall, and of these, only 51 are carbonaceous chondrites.
The fireball was seen by thousands of eyewitnesses across the UK and Northern Europe and was captured on home surveillance and other cameras when it fell to Earth at 9:54 p.m. GMT on February 28.
The original space rock was traveling at nearly 14 kilometers per second before hitting the Earth's atmosphere and ultimately landing on a driveway in Winchcombe. Other pieces of the meteorite have been recovered in the local area.
Footage of the fireball shot by members of the public and the UK Fireball Alliance camera networks helped locate the meteorite and determine exactly where it came from in the solar system, the museum said.
"Nearly all meteorites come to us from asteroids, the leftover building blocks of the solar system that can tell us how planets like the Earth formed. The opportunity to be one of the first people to see and study a meteorite that was recovered almost immediately after falling is a dream come true!" said Ashley King, UK research and innovation future leaders fellow in the department of earth sciences at the Museum.
Meteorites are much older than any rock from the Earth. They typically travel for many thousands of years through space before being captured -- usually by the sun, but occasionally by Earth, the museum said. As these cosmic objects travel through the atmosphere, they sometimes produce a bright fireball before landing on Earth, as was the case with this meteorite.
The space rock, the museum said, was similar to the sample recently returned to Earth from space by the Japanese Hayabusa2 mission, which returned about 5.4 grams of fragments from the asteroid Ryugu, according to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.
More fragments of the meteorite -- which might be found as black stones, piles of tiny rock or even dust -- may yet be discovered, according to the museum.
Amtrak worker accused of stealing, selling 77 chain saws
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A longtime Amtrak employee in New Jersey stole several dozen chain saws and hundreds of parts from the railroad and sold them online, according to a federal criminal complaint released Tuesday.
Jose Rodriguez sold the items for more than $50,000 between 2016 and July 2020, according to the complaint. The 48-year-old Brick resident has worked at Amtrak's North Brunswick facility since 2007 in positions including senior engineer and repairman.
Rodriguez was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. A message was left with Amtrak and with an attorney for Rodriguez seeking comment.
The sales were primarily made through an online auction site, though some of the saws were sold directly to people, the complaint alleged. A buyer in Pennsylvania provided law enforcement agents with 11 boxes with Rodriguez's return address that had been used to ship chain saws in exchange for more than $7,000.
In all, Rodriguez sold 77 chain saws, 103 chain saw replacement bars and 163 replacement chains to buyers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California and South Carolina, according to the complaint.
He faces one count of stealing government property and one count of stealing from an agency receiving federal funds. Both counts carry maximum prison sentences of 10 years.
