In 'Good on Paper,' Iliza Shlesinger becomes a leading lady

Hansen said he was a fan going in, having known her from the stand-up specials. Although he didn't even meet her until the table reads, he quickly realized, “How incredible she really is and what a good writer and actress and standup (she is)."

“She’s everything,” he said.

Shlesinger called on Margaret Cho to be the best friend and then she and Gatewood had a bit of a free-for-all casting many of their funny friends in other roles. All the parts were just offered. She didn’t want to make anyone jump through hoops.

“We really wanted to be generous with this movie. Like, you know your friend is funny, you can trust them with two lines,” she said. “I was doing that because nobody ever did that for me. We have a guy who plays the director in the movie who is an actor who is also is my favorite bartender at our favorite restaurant in L.A. I knew he was an actor. I thought, why not give it to him?”

And on set she took her role as the top person on the call sheet seriously, wanting to make a happy, fun work environment for everyone. Now, she’s just preparing for the world to discover the film.