In February the US experienced record cold temperatures while much of the planet hit all-time highs

Dozens of record high temperatures were broken in February across portions of Europe and Asia. At the same time, the US was suffering from a historic Arctic air outbreak.

While some of the coldest weather in a century was gripping millions of Americans for over a week in February, large areas of the globe were basking in the warmest weather ever observed during winter.

Over 3,000 daily record cold temperatures -- both minimum and maximum recordings -- were set from February 12 to 17 at observation locations in the US with over 75 years of data. Of these, 79 were all-time cold records, meaning that location had never been that cold at any time during the year since observations have been kept.

Meanwhile, outside of the US, record warm temperatures for February outpaced the cold records by more than 4 to 1, according to data from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information.

Look no further than Europe, where even some of its climatologically coldest cities soared to uncharted territory when it comes to winter warmth.