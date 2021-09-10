In 'Fauci,' a big-screen portrait of a pandemic superstar

“That was an usual decision for press notes but these are unusual times,” Hoffman says. “Nothing could be left to question or ambiguous.”

National Geographic opened “Fauci” in theaters on Friday, with a debut on Disney+ planned in October. A once wider theatrical release was previously in the cards, but the surge in cases driven by the delta variant forced the filmmakers and studio to reconsider. Taking cues from its subject, “Fauci” is playing only in theaters where proof of vaccination and masks are required for entry.

“When we are doing a film about one of the leading public health officials in the world, we cannot but live up to the standards of that person and group safety,” says Tobias.

That “Fauci” happened at all over the course of the last 18 months is a feat of foresight by the veteran filmmakers. Both had previously made films related to health crises and had a relationship with Fauci. Tobias made the 2017 documentary “Unseen Enemy,” about the viruses and bacteria that could cause a global pandemic. Hoffman, who has documented issues around body weight ("The Weight of the Nation") and sleep ("Sleepless in America"), embedded for a year with the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center for the three-part Discovery documentary, “First in Human.”