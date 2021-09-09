In COVID-slammed Idaho, schools risk buckling hospitals

School outbreaks have been a problem in other states with much higher vaccination rates than Idaho. More than 80 people at Kamiakin Middle School in Kirkland, Washington, were told this week to stay home until notified because they came in contact with two students who tested positive for COVID-19. More than 85% of the eligible people in the area east of Seattle are fully vaccinated, according to local health officials.

And in Oregon’s Lake Oswego school district, more than 40 students are in quarantine because they were exposed to COVID-19 on a school bus. About 67% of adults are fully vaccinated in Clackamas County, where the school is located, according to state health officials.

In Kootenai County, which includes Coeur d'Alene, only 41% are fully vaccinated. Still, like the vast majority of school districts in northern Idaho, Coeur d'Alene is not requiring masks or other steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Many in the extremely conservative region have been adamantly opposed to mask mandates since the pandemic began. During one Coeur d'Alene school board meeting last month, some attendees held signs, booing or cheering the speakers. Three of the five school board members said they preferred to recommend wearing masks as a personal choice.