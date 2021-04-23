In court, Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to new charges

“I think it's incredibly vindicating to see her sit there," Benksy said outside court. "I do think that it's hard to do and it's painful, but it's good too.”

The Associated Press does not name victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, as Bensky has. Her accusations are not part of the indictment.

Outside court, Boies said he hoped to have at least one of over a dozen Epstein accusers he represents at every court hearing involving Maxwell prior to her trial. One of his clients is among the four women whose claims are outlined in the indictment.

“I think it's important they have access to what's going on and that the court knows this case is important to them,” he said.

Epstein took his own life at a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 while awaiting a sex-trafficking trial.