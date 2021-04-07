In bipartisan unity, police reform bills advance in Oregon

Rep. Christine Drazan, the Republican leader in the House, came on as a guest speaker to praise the committee for its bipartisan cooperation. Over many weeks, the committee's six Democrats and four Republicans had debated and heard public testimony on the bills. They also hammered out dozens of amendments

"I could not be more proud that we can come together tonight in mutual support of a package of bipartisan amendments that will allow us to work together to support more fair, equitable and transparent policing across our state,” Drazan said.

The committee then proceeded to unanimously approve nine police reform bills. Another bill, requiring police to be trained in airway and circulatory anatomy and physiology, was unanimously passed on April 1.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said the package can transform police work, and how officers are perceived.

"This is a significant and important step for Oregon, which will not only address the issues of police violence and access to justice, but will also help our communities to build faith in law enforcement and in our justice system,” Rosenblum told the committee.