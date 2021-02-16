In 'Barb and Star,' an ode to middle-aged joy and culottes

“We actually didn’t know about that until it happened,” Mumolo said. “And we were like, ‘Oh, what about the other songs?’ It’s not a bad one but we probably would have wanted to submit some of the other ones for fun.”

One of the biggest breakouts so far is “Edgar’s Prayer,” performed passionately by Dornan on a seagull-filled beach. A GIF of him tearing his shirt off in the ocean has been making the rounds on Twitter since the film debuted Friday.

Dornan proved to be a bit of a revelation for all. The handsome Irish actor may be most known for dramatic work, but even a passing glance at his Instagram shows that he’s a lot sillier than his brooding roles would suggest.

“You never know until you get there how things are going to go and how people are going to be. But from minute one, he was so perfect. He was just bursting with comedic timing. He’s naturally funny. And he had a very difficult line to walk,” Mumolo said. “It’s really not easy what he did.”

Dornan said that for years he’d been telling everyone he could that he wanted to do comedy. When this came his way, he knew he was in on the name alone.

“Anyone who knows me well knows that I’m not a serious person 99% of the time,” Dornan said. “This just suited me really well.”