In backing South Carolina GOP chair, Trump remains active

Many, including Rice himself, expect the five-term congressman to face several primary challengers next year.

Now, as a measure of public support, Trump is rewarding McKissick by backing his chairmanship renewal. It's similar to a move Trump made in Arizona, where controversial state GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward - among Trump's most unflinching supporters and prolific promoters of his unfounded allegations of widespread election fraud - was reelected following a public endorsement from Trump.

At that same meeting, Arizona Republicans voted to censure Cindy McCain and two other prominent GOP members who have found themselves crosswise with Trump.

As he receives Trump's backing, McKissick says the former president's imprint on the Republican Party remains “tremendous” and that he fully expects Trump to play a major role in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

"He definitely has a tremendous leadership position in our party, just by virtue of how the people who have come into our party under his leadership, came into our party," McKissick told AP, citing what he saw as Trump’s fulfillment of campaign promises on immigration reform, conservative judicial appointments and restricting abortion.