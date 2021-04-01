In AP survey, ADs raise worries about women’s college sports

Because of TV deals, football and men’s basketball are the biggest sources of cash for most schools’ sports programs; only 25 schools’ athletic departments pulled in more money than they spent in 2018-19, according to the NCAA, and all were in the Power 5 conferences: SEC, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12.

As part of the survey, one AD referred to the looming shakeup as “a rich-get-richer scheme” for leagues already dominating the landscape.

“What little revenue 95% of institutions realize through revenue sports goes toward supporting other sports,” was another AD comment. “Paying those 5% of students will devastate the other teams that rely on that revenue to survive.”

So a fundamental restructuring of the revenue model could ultimately shift money out of women’s sports.

“Many ADs have flagged concerns about a finite amount of resources,” Big East commissioner Val Ackerman said.

One key matter in college sports is whether women and men get the same opportunities, such as the number of spots available for athletes at a school or the quality of training facilities. That standard was enshrined in federal law in 1972 by Title IX, which broadly prohibits gender discrimination in educational programs that receive federal funding.