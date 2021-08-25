Immigrant families from San Diego area stuck in Afghanistan

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — A school district in a San Diego suburb that is home to a large refugee population said many of its families who had taken summer trips to Afghanistan to see their relatives have gotten stuck there with the chaos following the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

The Cajon Valley Union School District, in the suburb of El Cajon, east of San Diego, said the families of 24 students from various schools had reported they would not able to start the school year on Aug. 17 because the children and their parents were unable to get through the throngs of people at the Kabul airport. Thousands of people have been converging on the airport, desperate to escape since the Taliban seized control of the country.

The families had traveled separately to Afghanistan for summer vacations to see their grandparents, cousins and other relatives. Most of the families came to the United States on a special immigrant visa after having worked for the U.S. government in Afghanistan, officials said. The visa allows only the former government employee and immediate family to come to the United States.

“Just like you and I, they had used the summer to go back to see their relatives," Superintendent David Miyashiro said. “No one felt that were going to be unsafe or unable to return.”