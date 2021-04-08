IMF policy panel endorses $650 billion increase in resources

The Treasury said that the United States retained the right to refuse to engage in any SDR transactions with “any country whose policies run counter to U.S. interests.”

Officials have indicated that the first distribution of the increased reserves could begin in August after a detailed plan is submitted for approval by the IMF's board of directors in June.

The communique from the IMF's policy panel, made up of finance ministers representing the agency's membership, also endorsed efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change on the global economy. That represented another change from the Trump administration, which pulled the United States out of the Paris climate agreement, an action the Biden administration has reversed.

“In line with the Paris agreement, we commit strongly to addressing climate change through measures to accelerate the transitions to greener societies and job-rich economies while protecting those adversely affected,” the IMF communique said.

Yellen, in her remarks, said that the IMF and the World Bank had key roles to play in supporting efforts to combat climate change.

“The United States is fully committed to working with international partners to tackle climate change,” Yellen said in her remarks.