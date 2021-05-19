Illinois prison term loomed for suspect in Iowa girl's death

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Dinkins had been granted parole in Iowa just months before the girl’s death, in March 2020, and released from a Davenport residential correctional facility. The early release was granted even though Dinkins was facing the felony meth charges in Illinois, which stemmed from an April 2019 traffic stop in which police found about two pounds of the drug in his car.

Iowa Department of Corrections spokesman Cord Overton said Wednesday an initial review of Dinkins’ parole and supervision has not “identified any deviation from policies or procedures for individuals” with similar risk factors and convictions. He said Illinois authorities had not placed a detainer on Dinkins for the drug charges, and so he was released rather than transferred to face them.

Caffarini said that Dinkins had been released on $100,000 bond after his April 2019 arrest in Illinois and had made every court appearance in the case. He said the trial had been delayed several times as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to court backlogs across the nation.

Dinkins did not formally enter a guilty plea at the July 7 hearing, and could have changed his mind before the July 22 hearing, Caffarini said.

“There was nothing binding him to that plea agreement,” he said.

Caffarini chastised Overton, the Iowa corrections spokesman, for releasing a statement with “misinformation” claiming that Dinkins’ sentencing had been delayed. Since he hadn’t yet pleaded guilty, “there never was a sentence to stay,” he said.

