Illinois prison guard pleads guilty to inmate beating death

Hedden was charged in December 2019 in the death of Earvin, along with correctional Lt. Todd Sheffler of Mendon and officer Alex Banta of Quincy, on charges of conspiracy to deprive civil rights, deprivation of civil rights, obstruction of an investigation, falsification of documents and misleading conduct. Sheffler and Banta have pleaded not guilty.

Mills scheduled Hedden's sentencing for July 21, though he agreed to consider Bass' request to delay sentencing until after Sheffler and Banta's trial. Later Tuesday, Mills set their trial for June 28.

On both civil rights charges, Hedden faces up to life imprisonment and fines of $250,000 each. The charge of engaging in misleading information carries a prison term of up to 20 years and a $250,000 fine.

The indictment alleged that on May 17, 2018, Hedden, Sheffler and Banta were forcibly moving Earvin from residential housing to the Mount Sterling prison’s segregation unit when they beat him, without justification, while he was handcuffed behind his back and posed no threat.