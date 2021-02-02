 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois officer fatally shoots suspect after being stabbed
0 comments
AP

Illinois officer fatally shoots suspect after being stabbed

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois police officer fatally shot a suspect in a domestic violence incident early Tuesday after the officer was stabbed and wounded by the suspect during a traffic stop, police said.

Police had responded to a domestic violence call in the central Illinois city, but the suspect left the scene before police officers arrived, said East Peoria Police Chief Rich Brodrick.

An officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle and stopped it at a CVS Pharmacy, and the suspect then stabbed the officer, Brodick told reporters at the scene.

The wounded officer then shot the suspect about 1 a.m. outside the pharmacy, according to a statement from Illinois State Police, which investigates shootings by officers.

Brodick said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and the officer was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or the injured officer.

State police said additional information about the shooting would be released later Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New York digs out of 16 inches of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News