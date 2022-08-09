Illinois mom helped son kill Christmas photographer, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur mom is accused of murder after police said she drove the getaway car used by her son after he killed the man who had, barely an hour earlier, snapped a happy family Christmas portrait of the son and his girlfriend.

Kiona L. Cliff, 37, has yet to enter formal pleas on three alternate murder charges. She is due Aug. 18 in Macon County Circuit Court after being granted time to hire private defense counsel.

An arrest warrant filed by Decatur police details how the photographer and victim, Efrem O. Jones, 31, was cut down by six bullets on the afternoon of Christmas Eve in 2021. Cliff’s son, Jatrevius O. Jarrett, 19, was arrested on murder charges in January of this year.

Jones ran a photography business from his apartment in the 500 block of South Church Street. The affidavit, signed by Detective Benjamin Massey, said he had just left his building when he was confronted by Jarrett and a male accomplice and then shot to death.

The arrest warrant and an earlier affidavit say Jarrett was seeking revenge after being “jumped” and attacked by several assailants just as he stepped outside from Jones’s studio following the portrait session. Cliff is described as being with him during that assault and, like her son, getting blasted with pepper spray in her eyes.

Massey quotes witnesses as saying both Jarrett and Cliff believed the physical assault after the Christmas picture-taking session had to have been set up by Jones the photographer.

One female witness is quoted as telling police: “...Jatrevius said he was going to go right back and said he was going to kill ‘this (expletive)’,” according to the sworn statement.

Police accuse Cliff of driving him over there in a car full of other people, including a baby, so he could carry out the killing. The same female witness is quoted in the arrest warrant as saying: “...Kiona sat in the car and Jatrevius got out and told her to open the trunk…”

“...He got the bag out (which police say held the gun) and then started charging towards Efrem when he got out.” Jarrett is then described as dashing back to the car before his mother fled the scene.

Jarrett denies the murder charges and, in a previous court appearance, said another unidentified man with him had fired the fatal shots in the confrontation with Jones. Jarrett remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1.5 million.

His mother also remains jailed with her bail set at $1 million.