Illinois man poses for Christmas photo, then returns and kills photographer, court hears

DECATUR — Prosecutors accuse Jatrevius O. Jarrett of posing for a cozy portrait on Christmas Eve in a Decatur photo studio, and then returning just over an hour later and being involved in a confrontation that ended with the photographer being shot to death.

Jarrett appeared for a preliminary murder case hearing Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court. His defense is that he was accosted and beaten up after leaving the photo studio, and had gone back to the area later with an accomplice seeking revenge, but he denies being the gunman who pulled the trigger.

Jarrett, 18, entered not guilty pleas to three alternate counts of murder and Judge Jeffrey Geisler said he had found probable cause to try him.

Prosecutors say the sad irony in the case is that Decatur police investigations have not turned up any connection between the dead photographer, Efrem O. Jones, 31, and the attack on Jarrett after he had left the man’s studio.

An arrest warrant detailing the case said Jones had operated out of a makeshift studio in his apartment in the 500 block of South Church Street. Police executing a search warrant had found a room set up for taking Christmas-themed portraits. On Jones’s camera photo card were images of Jarrett taken on Christmas Eve while posing with a 20-year-old woman. The woman’s name was written on a dry erase board listing her as being booked for noon.

The arrest warrant said police believe, based on witness reports, that Jones was shot to death outside his apartment at roughly 1:25 p.m. His body was hit with six bullets.

Giving evidence at Wednesday’s court hearing, Detective Ben Massey said Jarrett had earlier been “jumped” by several men after leaving the photographer’s studio and was then “battered and beaten-up.”

Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, he said the assault on Jarrett had been caught on video by witnesses.

Massey then told Rueter that Jarrett had returned to the area seeking revenge, and was backed up by a male accomplice. And when they arrived, they encountered Jones as he was leaving his apartment studio and an argument ensued.

“And at that point they confronted him and one of those two gentlemen (Jarrett and the accomplice) ended up shooting Mr. Jones, is that correct?” asked Rueter.

“That is correct,” replied the detective.

Massey told Rueter that Jarrett denied being the shooter and said the other man had fired the shots. “But it is clear from his statement to officers that he went back there to seek revenge on somebody for beating him up?” asked Rueter.

“To confront somebody, yes,” replied the detective.

Defense attorney Monroe Mcward, on cross-examination, asked the detective to confirm that Jarrett had immediately denied being the gunman, and Massey said that was correct.

Questioned further by McWard, the detective said Jarrett had named the shooter as a man called “Tes” or “Cortes”. The detective, in response to another question, said it appeared that Jarrett had not “laid his hands” on the victim during their confrontation.

The case against Jarrett is now scheduled for a pretrial hearing June 2. He remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1.5 million, requiring a bond payment of $150,000 for him to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

