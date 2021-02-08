Illinois man gets 30 years for sex assault on woman at bank

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman he took hostage at gunpoint last year during a bank robbery that led to a police standoff.

Nicholas August, of Rockford, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon. Under his plea agreement, 22 other counts he had faced, including armed robbery, were dismissed. August, 39, must serve at least 85% of his sentence.

Police said August entered Heritage Credit Union in Rockford on Jan. 3, 2020, and threatened employees during the robbery with a pellet gun that resembled a real firearm. He then took a female employee hostage and ordered other employees out of the building, authorities said.

August sexually assaulted his hostage during the seven-hour standoff with police before he released her and surrendered.