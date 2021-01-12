Illinois man accused of threatening inauguration violence

According to the criminal complaint filed by an FBI agent who investigated the case, Capriotti has repeatedly made profane and threatening phone calls to members of Congress since 2017, and after an investigation revealed the calls came from his phone he admitted to the FBI that he had made other calls, saying that he was “just (expletive) with” members of Congress.

According to the complaint, Capriotti left profane and threatening calls to three members of Congress in November and December last year. In each of the calls, the man who would not give his name said he was in the Marine Corps and had killed terrorists before. And after he accused one of member of Congress of being a terrorist, he said he “will continue to kill them (terrorists) because that’s what I was trained to do.”

Capriotti told federal investigators when they first reached out to him in February last year that he has never served in the military.

The Dec. 29 call that, according to the complaint, was made by on a phone on Capriotti's account, followed a similar pattern, with the caller saying that he was trained to kill terrorists and that Democrats are (expletive) terrorists.”