'If you're sick, prove it': Olive Garden manager in Kansas fired after time-off tirade

An Olive Garden manager in Kansas was fired after telling staffers to prove they were sick if they called in saying they couldn't work a shift.

In a now-viral memo the restaurant manager in Overland Park, Kansas, seemingly fed up over staffing shortages during the busy holiday period, threatened the workers' jobs if they called in sick without proof.

The memo warned employees: "We are no longer tolerating ANY excuse for calling off. If you’re sick, you need to come prove it to us. If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us. If it's a 'family emergency' and you can’t say, too bad. Go work somewhere else."

The restaurant chain's parent company, Darden, confirmed that it parted ways with the manager and told KCTV, "This message is not aligned with our company's values."

