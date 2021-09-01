Ida's remnants lash states with rain, pose tornado threats

Flash flooding knocked about 20 homes off their foundations and washed several trailers away in Virginia's mountainous western corner, where about 50 people were rescued and hundreds were evacuated. News outlets reported that one person was still unaccounted for in the small mountain community of Hurley.

Water had almost reached the ceilings of basement units when crews arrived at an apartment complex in Rockville, Maryland, on Wednesday. A 19-year-old was found dead, another person was missing and about 200 people from 60 apartments near Rock Creek were displaced, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said Wednesday.

“In many years I have not seen circumstances like this,” Goldstein said.

Maryland schools planned to close early ahead of the weather in the city of Baltimore and Howard and Harford counties.

The old mining town of Hurley, Virginia, where one person was unaccounted for, was built in a narrow draw between two mountains where Lester Fork flows into Knox Creek. It has been badly damaged by floods before. Two shelters were set up for the people displaced, the Buchanan County sheriff’s office said.