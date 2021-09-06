Ida's ravages force apartment complex tenants to pack, plan

“So many people are going to have to leave, and I don’t think a lot of them are going to come back,” he said.

When Hurricane Ida swept through Houma, Jason Cole was in his first floor apartment — J17 — looking at the damage happening outside. After the storm, he and his son and some other relatives went to Morgan City, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) away, and rented a hotel room. But they had to leave when the hotel gave the room to workers coming to restore the electricity. On the way back, his car broke down and he had it towed back to the apartment complex where a friend was making repairs.

He and his son were currently living with his godchild across the street, but storm damage might force her to move out as well. Cole was also without a job after the hurricane destroyed the shrimping business where he used to be a driver.

He had been able to salvage some clothes from his apartment, and like many in the Houma apartment complex he was trying to figure out what to do. He'd heard from other residents that they had to be out by Tuesday, and he knows how extensive the damage is across town. If nearby hotels do have rooms, he said, they're not doing weekly rates so there's always the concern he'd find a room only to have to move out the next day.