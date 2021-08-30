 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ida's aftermath: See video, images from New Orleans, Gulf Coast the morning after the storm
0 comments
alert

Ida's aftermath: See video, images from New Orleans, Gulf Coast the morning after the storm

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CNN's Nadia Romero surveys the damage Hurricane Ida left behind in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rescue workers set out in hundreds of boats and helicopters to reach people trapped by floodwaters and utility crews mobilized Monday after a furious Hurricane Ida swamped the Louisiana coast and shattered a large swath of the state's electrical grid in the sweltering, late-summer heat.

One of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland weakened into a tropical storm overnight as it pushed inland over Mississippi with torrential rain and shrieking winds, its danger far from over.

Ida was blamed for at least one death — someone hit by a falling tree outside Baton Rouge — but with many roads impassable and cellphone service knocked out in places, the full extent of its fury was still coming into focus.

The hurricane “came in and did everything that was advertised, unfortunately,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said. Read the latest here:

***

VIDEO

Ida's impact felt in Louisiana, Mississippi

Residents of New Orleans take stock of the damage wrought after Hurricane Ida blew through Louisiana.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, bringing winds of 230 km/h on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina tearing through the region.

A fearsome Hurricane Ida left scores of coastal Louisiana residents trapped by floodwaters and pleading to be rescued Monday while making a shambles of the electrical grid across a wide swath of the state in the sweltering, late-summer heat.

***

PHOTO GALLERY

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

EU takes U.S. off safe travel list

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News