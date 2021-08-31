Ida's aftermath: Mississippi highway collapses, killing 2; no power, no flights, scant drinking water in areas

The latest from the aftermath of Hurricane Ida:

Mississippi highway collapses, 2 killed, at least 10 injured

LUCEDALE, Miss. (AP) — Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when their vehicles plunged into a deep hole where a highway collapsed after Hurricane Ida blew through Mississippi.

Torrential rain may have caused the collapse, and the drivers may not have seen that the roadway in front of them had disappeared Monday night, Mississippi Highway Patrol Cp. Cal Robertson said.

“Some of these cars are stacked on top of each other,” he said. Seven vehicles were involved, including a motorcycle. A crane was brought in to lift them out of the hole. Read the full story here:

No power, no flights, scant drinking water in Ida's path

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana communities beginning the huge task of clearing debris and repairing the damage inflicted by Hurricane Ida are facing the dispiriting prospect of weeks without electricity in the oppressive, late-summer heat.