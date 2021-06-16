Idaho's ongoing drought halts some irrigation months early

Pendleton sold his cattle in the spring because he knew he wouldn’t have pasture for them. He was expecting to get just one cut of alfalfa instead of the usual three, but even the one crop was stressed from the lack of water, he said, lowering yields.

A similar situation is playing out near the California-Oregon border as drought conditions worsen across the U.S. West. Federal regulators last month shut off irrigation water to hundreds of farmers from a key reservoir and said they would not send extra water to dying salmon downstream.

In Idaho, snowpack melted about three weeks early in the Big Wood Basin, according to the federal Natural Resources Conservation Services. That’s a trend scientists have said will likely intensify with climate change, and could make water supply less predictable.

At the beginning of June, there was about 22,000 acre-feet of water storage, and the reservoir was 11% full. The early June water measurement has only been lower than 2021 levels once since 1917 — in 1992, according to the agency. Still, in that year, farmers received more water in late June.

“The problem is that we went into this last winter with a very low reservoir,” Thompson said. “Then there was very little gain in water levels over the winter and spring.”

