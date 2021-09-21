Idaho's COVID outlook is dire as cases continue to climb

On the weekend, physicians at one Idaho hospital nearly had to face “de-allocation" — in which one patient is taken out of an ICU bed in order to give it to someone with a greater chance of survival — but narrowly avoided it after beds were found for patients at hospitals elsewhere in the state and some other patients died, said Dr. Jim Souza with St. Luke's Health System.

Jeppesen said his family experienced crisis standards of care first-hand, when own mother had a stroke just a few hours after the crisis standards of care were enacted statewide.

He said some of her medical care was carried out in a non-traditional part of a Boise hospital, and that she was discharged the same day instead of being kept overnight for observation, as would have normally been done. He and other family members cared for and monitored her at home, Jeppesen said, and his mother is recovering well.

Still, he said, the added worry about the availability of health care made dealing with the stroke tough.

“We are so lucky to have such talented health care professionals in Idaho,” Jeppesen said, growing emotional. “And those same health care professionals need our help. They need the unvaccinated to please consider getting vaccinated.”