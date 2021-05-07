Idaho shooting: Very few school incidents committed by girls

The group has a database tracking shootings at schools where more than one person was shot or a person came to school heavily armed with the intention of firing indiscriminately. It includes 146 cases going back to 1980. Girls were the shooters in just three of those cases. Experts differ on exactly why, though it’s known that men commit over 90% homicides in general.

Researchers have also found that shooters who target bigger groups or schools tend to study perpetrators before them, who are more likely to be male.

“They see themselves in some of these other shooters,” said Violence Project President Jillian Peterson, a forensic psychologist and professor at Hamline University.

Boys in general also tend to externalize anger and sadness against other people, whereas girls are more likely to internalize those emotions and have higher rates of depression and anxiety, Peterson said.

The fact that the girl’s shots wounded rather than killed three people could be an indication that she had not planned as carefully and wasn’t as familiar the gun as compared to other similar shooters, Peterson said.