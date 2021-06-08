Idaho man gets life in prison in cold-case murder and rape

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Eighteen-year-old Angie Dodge was raped and killed in her Idaho home a quarter-century ago and an innocent man wrongly served 20 years in prison for the crime. On Tuesday, the man authorities have said is the real killer was sentenced to life in prison.

Brian Leigh Dripps Sr., 55, must serve at least 20 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole, 7th District Judge Joel Tingey said.

Dripps' defense attorneys say his medical problems — including a history of heart issues and an autoimmune disease — makes it unlikely that he will live long enough to get parole.

“Twenty-five years is a long time to wait for some type of closure on such a brutal crime,” Tingey said. “ ... It's impossible to quantify how much damage has been caused, and it's spread wide.”

Angie Dodge had just moved into her own apartment in Idaho Falls in 1996 when she was killed. Prosecutors said Dodge was asleep when Dripps entered her apartment and that he raped her and cut her throat so severely that she was nearly decapitated.

Immediately after the killing, investigators zeroed in on another suspect — Christopher Tapp.