Idaho lawmaker who shared rape accuser's name faces hearing

Under legislative rules, ethics committee investigations can only be triggered if a lawmaker files a formal complaint against a colleague. Those complaints aren't made public unless the committee finds there is probable cause to hold a hearing on the matter, so its unclear if any complaints have been made about other lawmakers.

After the harassment was revealed, hundreds of people reached out to legislative leaders to complain about Giddings' actions. Residents also called for the U.S. Air Force Academy to investigate whether Giddings, who is a major in the Air Force Reserves, violated any military rules.

The Air Force acknowledged in June that “an assessment is ongoing,” but because it's subject to federal privacy rules, it's not clear if that review resulted in any findings.

The House Ethics Committee received two formal complaints about Giddings but didn't immediately release details on either, other than to say it found probable cause that “misconduct may have occurred regarding a portion of each complaint.”

The public ethics hearing is set for Aug. 2 at the Idaho Statehouse.