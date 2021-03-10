Idaho ends Powerball in state, fearing foreign participation

“My concern is the delegation of authority, and essentially turning over our sovereignty to this Multi-State Lottery Association,” he said. “I think we should be concerned that they could be persuaded, they could be lobbied heavily by countries that we are not particularly friendly with.”

Mathias wanted the bill amended to reflect those concerns, and voted with another Democratic representative and two Republicans against killing the legislation.

Idaho lottery officials have said the game generates about $28 million in sales annually in the state, with schools receiving about $14 million per year.

Money generated from Powerball ticket sales is held in trust until there's a winner. The addition of two new countries and more players is expected to increase jackpot sizes.

“This is a big jackpot game, so players like to have big jackpots,” Jeff Anderson, director of the Idaho Lottery, told lawmakers. “One of the ways to do that is to have more players in the game.”

Idaho's biggest Powerball winner was a resident of the small southwestern city of Star, who won $220 million in 2005.

Some Idaho lawmakers said they feared that the odds of an Idaho resident winning would be reduced with more players.