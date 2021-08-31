Ida rains temporarily hamper cleanup after Tennessee floods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rain from Tropical Depression Ida temporarily hampered cleanup efforts Tuesday for a rural Tennessee community ravaged by recent deadly flooding, but the extra dousing brought on no new flooding so far, authorities said.

About 2.5 inches (6 centimeters) of rain fell overnight and showers were expected throughout the day, according to the Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency. The Tennessee National Guard was keeping an eye on water levels in creek beds and under bridges while police in Waverly, where the Aug. 21 floods caused the most damage, said they were on the lookout for any road flooding.

Cleanup and recovery efforts are expected to resume Wednesday, officials said. A flash flood watch remains in effect for central Tennessee through Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

“Fortunately we did not see any flooding overnight, and although the rain is still steady, things are looking okay,” Grey Collier, a spokesperson for the local emergency agency, said late Tuesday morning.

Authorities are encouraging people to pick up tarps being distributed to area residents so they can cover their damaged homes and other property.