Ida: Narrow escapes, deadly delays and a husband's sacrifice

On Friday and Saturday, Indovina had been calling officials, trying to find someone who could help her evacuate. “I told them she was on oxygen, so she wouldn’t be OK if the power goes out. They said they would get her out,” said Indovina, speaking by phone from the car as she and her family made their way from Missouri to Louisiana.

“She was the best mom in the entire world,” she said.

NEW YORK

The storm was raging, and Knrishah “Nick” Ramskriet, who lived in a basement apartment in Queens, called a friend to say he and his family were leaving.

He wasn’t heard from again.

“We thought he was OK. But my son called him the next morning and couldn’t reach him,” said his friend’s mother, Ahilia Arjun.

Later came the heartbreaking news: Nick and his mother never made it out of their flooded apartment.

He had ambitions of going to school to learn plumbing or some other trade, or maybe to become an engineer, Arjun said.

“Nick was like a son to me,” she said.