Ida evacuee's thought: ‘How am I going to get out of this?’

“My personal hygiene stuff was floating all around the living room,” she said. “I’m on 14 different prescriptions, and my medicines were all floating around my apartment, bobbing in the waves. I managed to get one small bag of clothes that were still dry and I climbed into the rescue boat.”

Jeremy Rogers had just dragged the 13th large plastic bag of household belongings that was now waterlogged trash to the curb outside his house on Friday.

“We watched the water come up one side from the valley and meet up with the water on the other side of the house coming up from the sewer,” he said. “My basement has two feet (0.6 meters) of raw sewage in it now.”

Evacuees were split on whether they would continued to live here. Some, expressing satisfaction with decent landlords, trusted them to clean up and repair the dwellings. Others, however, had finally had enough and vowed to move to somewhere not in a known flood plain.

“That goes without saying now,” Schember said.