Ida: Economists expect only slight storm hit to US economy

“The worst case scenario is Ida might add 10 cents to 20 cents to the price of a gallon of gas through September,” Zandi said. “That would be consistent with what has happened in the past when we have had bad storms blow through Louisiana.”

Brian Bethune, an economist at Boston College, also said a brief spike of up to 20 cents per gallon for gas was likely but cautioned that the price increase could be more severe, depending on how long the production shutdowns last and whether various regions have alternative supplies.

He noted that after the hack of the Colonial Pipeline earlier this year, some states saw prices rise sharply as service stations ran out of gas.

The government recently raised its estimate of GDP growth in the April-June quarter to an annual rate of 6.6% after a 6.3% growth rate in the first quarter.

S&P Global Platts said Sunday that government statistics show that 95% of oil and gas production in the Gulf Coast region was shut down as Ida made landfall.

In addition, Platts said that close to 4.4 million barrels per day of operating refinery capacity in the path of Ida, primarily in Louisiana, was taken offline before Ida came ashore.

“Many plants have been hardened against hurricanes but disruptions in operations are still very likely due to flooding, power outages and personnel dislocations,” Platts analysts said.

