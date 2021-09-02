Ida deaths: Nursing home residents die after evacuation

Police Chief Edwards was hesitant to assign any blame, saying that it appeared as though “everybody was doing the best they could under the circumstances.”

“I have no idea what the situation or circumstances were when they evacuated all of those people,” he said. “They may have been prepared for two nursing homes and had six more in danger. Let’s assume they had more to evacuate than they had planned for and they had to decide whether to move them to the facility they had or not evacuate them at all.”

But Sabrina Cox, who came to find out what happened to her aunt Bonnie Carenti, said someone should have called her family to let them know Carenti was at the warehouse. She said her father lives five minutes away, and if the family had known, they could have done something to help.

“To see this on the news and not even get a call four days in?” Cox said. “This is unacceptable. Elderly people should not be treated like this. Nobody should be treated like this.”

———

Deslatte reported from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Associated Press writers Chevel Johnson in New Orleans and Jeff Martin in Marietta, Georgia, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.