Ida curfew lifted in New Orleans; 250K students still out

Meanwhile in New Orleans, the power company expected to have 90% of the city back online by Wednesday evening, said Entergy New Orleans President and CEO Deanna Rodriguez.

“The greater New Orleans area is coming back to life,” Rodriguez said.

May cautioned that some people who get power back on could still lose it at some point in coming days. That’s because the tree canopy was left severely damaged by Ida, and damaged limbs and branches still in trees could be shaken loose and fall.

Access to fuel was still dire Wednesday, with the website GasBuddy.com reporting about 48% of gas stations in Baton Rouge had no gasoline. About 56% of stations in New Orleans were also dry.

About 62,000 people were still without running water in Louisiana, the state health department reported. That’s significantly lower than the hundreds of thousands of people who had no water immediately after Ida’s landfall. Still, more than 580,000 people were being told to boil their water for safety.

In many neighborhoods, homes remain uninhabitable. About 3,200 people are in mass shelters around Louisiana while another 25,000 people whose houses have been damaged are staying in hotel rooms through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s transitional sheltering program.