Ida blamed for several nursing home resident deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Four nursing home residents in Louisiana died after being evacuated during Hurricane Ida to a warehouse where conditions were later determined to be unhealthy and unsafe, according to state health officials who said Thursday that they had launched an investigation into the facility.

A total of 843 residents from seven nursing facilities — all operated by one owner — were moved to the warehouse facility in Tangipahoa Parish before Ida made landfall, Louisiana Department of Health spokesperson Aly Neel said. When the hurricane hit, conditions quickly deteriorated, she said.

“We know that water did enter the building,” Neel told The Associated Press, adding that there were also problems with electricity generators.

Neel said the health department received reports of people lying on mattresses on the floor, not being fed or changed and not being socially distanced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which is currently ravaging the state.

When a large team of health inspectors showed up on Tuesday to investigate the warehouse, the nursing homes' owner demanded that they leave immediately, Neel said.