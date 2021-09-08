Ida and COVID-19: 'Twin-demic' slams Louisiana hospitals

“The mental stress on our employees is much worse now than it’s ever been,” said Richard Zuschlag, the owner of Acadian Ambulance Service, the state’s largest emergency medical outfit. “COVID set us up for that. And the hurricane is the icing on the cake.”

Some nurses wept. The staff stood in a hallway, held hands and asked God to protect them. They feared any minute the building might collapse.

Across town, huge sections of the roof blew off Terrebonne General Health System, the largest hospital in Terrebonne Parish, whose bayous brimming with sinewy cypress trees run through the region like veins. Water poured in so quickly it looked like it was raining inside. The windows shattered, the walls shook and it sounded like a freight train.

As the hours passed, some nurses began asking the same question about the storm that they’d been pondering about the pandemic for months: “When is this ever going to end?”

By the time the sun came up, both hospitals in Houma had endured so much damage, they had to coordinate a massive evacuation.

Dr. Chuck Burnell, the chief medical officer of Acadian Ambulance, was in the basement of Terrebonne General sorting out how to move more than 100 patients, many of them infected with COVID, some on ventilators.