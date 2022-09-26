Forecasters say Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened into a hurricane as it moves closer to Cuba on a track expected to take it to Florida in the coming days. A hurricane warning was in effect for Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ian should reach the far-western part of Cuba late Monday and it could become a major hurricane late Monday.

After seven weary months of war, many Ukrainians fear more suffering and political repression awaits them. Kremlin-orchestrated referendums conducted under gun barrels portend Russia’s imminent annexation of four occupied regions.

Apple Inc. has announced it will make its iPhone 14 in India. Manufacturers have been shifting production from China amid geopolitical tensions and pandemic restrictions that have disrupted supply chains for many industries.

Amazon says it is holding a second Prime Day-like shopping event in October. The company is the latest major retailer to offer holiday deals earlier this year to entice cautious consumers dealing with tighter budgets.

After off-screen drama threatened to consume Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” the Warner Bros. release opened No. 1 at the box office. The film debuted with $19.2 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. Last week’s top film, Gina Prince-Bythewood’s African epic “The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis, slid to second place with $11.1 million.

California will not expand education to make kindergarten mandatory after Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a law meant to address decreasing attendance during the pandemic. Newsom said it was among many unfunded proposals lawmakers sent to him.

In sports, the Ravens won in Foxborough, the Bengals got their first victory, the Eagles remained perfect, the Colts stunned the Chiefs, the Mets mauled the A's, the Guardians clinched a title and the US won the Presidents Cup.

Rihanna is set to star in February’s Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, on Sunday posted an image on Instagram of an arm holding up an NFL football.

Post Malone went to the hospital again Saturday after experiencing what he described on social media as difficulty breathing and stabbing pain, forcing him to postpone a scheduled show in Boston. He was treated for bruised ribs after falling into a hole on stage at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis last weekend.

Oscar winner Louise Fletcher has died at age 88. Fletcher set a new standard for screen villains with the role of Nurse Ratched opposite Jack Nicholson in 1975's “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest." Fletcher won the Academy Award for best actress for the role.

While the coronavirus pandemic was not the main focus of the U.N. General Assembly, the conversations were still happening on the sidelines. The U.N. Secretary-General gathered together with the head of the World Health Organization and others to discuss equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments.

Elton John transformed the White House South Lawn into a musical lovefest Friday night as he played a farewell gig to honor everyday “heroes” like teachers, nurses and AIDS activists. But as it turns out, the event was also to honor the 75-year-old British songwriter — President Joe Biden surprised him with the National Humanities Medal for being a “tidal wave” who helped people rise up for justice.

An Iowa man has been convicted of charges that he led a crowd of rioters in chasing a U.S. Capitol police officer up a staircase and accosting other officers guarding the Senate. A federal jury deliberated for roughly four hours before convicting Douglas Jensen of felony charges that he obstructed Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021, and that he assaulted or interfered with police officers during the siege.