'I don't need to wait another minute,' Biden says of pushing gun reforms in wake of mass shootings

Today is the 63rd day of the Biden presidency. Here's the latest.

Get caught up with the latest headlines, Cabinet updates, policy progress and more:

***

TOP STORY

Biden pushes House-passed gun reforms in the wake of Colorado mass shooting

President Joe Biden said Tuesday he would do everything in his power to keep Americans safe following the latest mass shooting in Colorado and pushed a pair of House-passed gun reforms, including a universal background checks measure and an assault weapons ban.

Biden, after acknowledging there were still outstanding details to be learned about Monday's massacre, insisted that enough was known to make an ardent call for new gun control.

"I don't need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future," he said in remarks from the White House.

He listed a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, as well as strengthening the background check system by closing loopholes, as areas he would like to see Congress act. Read more: