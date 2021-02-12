'I am a child!' Pepper-spraying of 9-year-old girl spurs outrage over policing of Black kids

There's a point in the video when an officer says, "You're acting like a child!" to which the girl replies, "I am a child!"

The officers have been suspended pending an investigation. More video footage released Thursday showed the wait until an ambulance arrived for the girl.

The case comes months after the high-profile death last spring of Daniel Prude, a Black man undergoing a mental health crisis when his family called the Rochester police. Officers handcuffed him, then put a hood over his head when he spit at them. As he struggled, they pinned him face down on the ground, one officer pushing his head to the pavement until he stopped breathing.

The 9-year-old girl's mother, Elba Pope, told The Associated Press she didn't think the white officers saw her daughter the same way they would have seen a white child.

"Had they looked at her as if she was one of their children, they wouldn't have pepper sprayed her," she said.

Henning agreed. "This is where the question of race comes into play," she said. "If that child had looked like one of their little girls, looked like the little child that they tucked into bed, it is far less likely that they would have done that."