Husband's charges newest woe for Rochester, New York, mayor

Evans' campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Just before Warren's first inauguration in 2014, she faced questions about her husband's involvement in a jewelry store robbery that took place when he was 17.

Granison received five years of probation in connection with the 1997 robbery, while two other men were sentenced to prison terms.

In a statement, Warren had said Granison was judged as a youthful offender and his file was sealed, and that he did not have a criminal record.

She pointed to him as an example of someone who had turned his life around and said he had learned from the experience.

State police investigators want to interview the mayor as part of the current probe, Chase said, and were awaiting her attorney's response to their request.

Granison and a passenger were stopped at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday by members of the state police's violent gangs and narcotics enforcement, who suspected there were drugs in the vehicle, Chase said. City Court documents indicate Granison is accused of possessing 31 grams of cocaine.

He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, including one with intent to sell.