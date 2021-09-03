Hurricane Ida victim remembered for her big heart

Indovina moved to Missouri in 2016, but she continued to talk to her mother “at least eight or nine times a day.”

“She was the best mom in the entire world,” she said, speaking by phone from the car as she and her family made their way to Louisiana to take care of the funeral and other arrangements.

Indovina’s 13-year-old son, Francis, agreed from the back seat, saying the person he called “Mimi” was kind, sweet, loving, and never forgot a birthday. “She was the best Mimi,” he said. “You couldn’t ask for a better Mimi.”

Prior to Sunday's hurricane, Boffone had decided to ride out the storm. Her neighbor was also staying, and she thought he could help her in an emergency, Indovina said. But the water rose too fast.

Indovina called various officials, trying to find someone who could help her mother evacuate. “I told them she was on oxygen, so she wouldn't be OK if the power goes out,” Indovina said. “Last time we talked, I told her to get her stuff together because they’re coming to get you. She told me she was waist-deep and floating. She rushed me off the line."

When Indovina tried to call back, she just got a busy signal. "I guess they couldn’t get to her,” she said.

