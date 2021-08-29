Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana with major force

Wind tore at awnings and water began spilling out of Lake Ponchartrain in New Orleans. Officials there said Ida's swift intensification from a few thunderstorms to massive hurricane over three days left no time to organize a mandatory evacuation of its 390,000 residents.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents to leave voluntarily. Those who stayed were warned to prepare for long power outages amid sweltering heat.

Nick Mosca was walking his dog, like most of those who were out Sunday morning.

"I'd like to be better prepared. There's a few things I'm thinking we could have done. But this storm came pretty quick, so you only have the time you have," Mosca said.

Cars were parked on the median Sunday in New Orleans, which is a few feet higher and can protect against potential flooding. Most businesses were closed, but Breads on Oak, located three blocks from the Mississippi River levee, was open and offering two-for-one deals to get as much of their baked goods sold as possible.

"Everybody's like, 'Oooh, we need our hurricane pastries,'" co-owner Chamain O'Mahony said. "So everyone's coming out for hurricane food — biscuits and a lot of cinnamon rolls and brioche. You want treats. And you want bread."