Hurricane Ida blasts ashore in Louisiana with major force

Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents to leave voluntarily. Those who stayed were warned to prepare for long power outages amid sweltering heat.

Nick Mosca was walking his dog, like most of those who were out Sunday morning.

“I’d like to be better prepared. There’s a few things I’m thinking we could have done. But this storm came pretty quick, so you only have the time you have,” Mosca said.

Cars were parked on the median Sunday in New Orleans, which is a few feet higher and can protect against potential flooding. Most businesses were closed, but Breads on Oak, located three blocks from the Mississippi River levee, was open and offering two-for-one deals to get as much of their baked goods sold as possible.

“Everybody’s like, ‘Oooh, we need our hurricane pastries,'” co-owner Chamain O’Mahony said. “So everyone’s coming out for hurricane food — biscuits and a lot of cinnamon rolls and brioche. You want treats. And you want bread.”

Once conditions got too rough or the inventory ran out, O’Mahony and her husband planned to ride out the storm in an apartment they usually rent attached to the bakery.