Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida

California authorities say an abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were killed in a shootout with law enforcement.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked if Indiana GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in August, was present at a White House conference.
Teens who resist are often told, "We can do this the easy way or the hard way." They might be restrained with handcuffs or zip ties. They could be blindfolded or hooded.
Things to know today: 7 children among dead in school shooting in Russia; Ian is now a hurricane aimed at Florida; scores, highlights from NFL's Week 3.
The woman's cleaning cart was outside the restroom, and the store was open over those four days.
When to watch Jupiter as it makes its closest approach to Earth in 59 years today.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall. Here are the latest updates.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said he does not support putting Social Security up for periodic reauthorization and would avoid cutting ben…
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and Katie Couric has undergone breast cancer treatment. Those stories and more on our daily podcast.
After a slow start to the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, Ian formed in ideal conditions. Get more on that and other trending topics from today here.
