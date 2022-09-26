The second half of hurricane season has exploded, making up for its slow start. Purdue University's Jhordanne Jones, a native of Jamaica whose research focuses on seasonal hurricane forecasting, joins us to talk about why the season started slowly, why it's picking up so rapidly now.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

