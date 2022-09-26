 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hurricane Ian is the latest big storm. Learn why the 2022 hurricane season has taken off | Across the Sky podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The second half of hurricane season has exploded, making up for its slow start. Purdue University's Jhordanne Jones, a native of Jamaica whose research focuses on seasonal hurricane forecasting, joins us to talk about why the season started slowly, why it's picking up so rapidly now.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

Related podcast episodes

Learn what it's like to be a hurricane hunter in this two-part series.

