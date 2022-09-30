Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas; tensions flare over Trump special master; Miami QB's scary injury

Russia has pounded Ukrainian cities with missiles, rockets and suicide drones ahead of celebrations to mark the folding of more seized Ukrainian territory into Russia itself. Ukrainian officials said one of the strikes on Friday, in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killed at least 25 people. The salvos there and elsewhere amounted to the heaviest barrage that Russia has unleashed for weeks. But even as it prepared to celebrate the incorporation into Russia of four occupied Ukrainian regions, the Kremlin faced another stinging battlefield loss. Russian and Western analysts reported the imminent Ukrainian encirclement of a city that could open the path for a push into one of the very regions that Russia is annexing.