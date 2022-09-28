Hurricane Ian approaches Florida landfall; EU warns of retaliation for pipeline sabotage; and more

Today is Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
This morning's top headlines: Hurricane Ian approaches Florida; updates from Ukraine; N Korea test launches missile
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian has rapidly intensified off Florida's coast, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Ian is pushing a storm surge that could cause catastrophic damage along the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach to the Tampa Bay region. Forecasters say the stretch from Naples to Sarasota is at highest risk. At least 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate. Winds and rain have begun intensifying, a day after Ian battered the western tip of Cuba, leaving the entire island without electricity.
Cuba is in the dark after Hurricane Ian knocked out the power grid and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip as a major storm. Cuba’s Electric Union says authorities were working to gradually restore service overnight to the country’s 11 million people.
The European Union's top diplomat says the bloc suspects that damage to two underwater natural gas pipelines was sabotage and is warning of retaliation for any attack on Europe’s energy networks. Josep Borell said Wednesday that “all available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act,” He added that any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure "is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.”
Russia is poised to formally annex areas of Ukraine where it has military control after referendums there reportedly endorsed Moscow’s rule. But the ballots were widely discredited and earned the Kremlin no relief Wednesday from international pressure over its assault on Ukraine. Pro-Moscow administrations of all four occupied regions of southern and eastern Ukraine said Tuesday night that their residents voted to join Russia in five days of Kremlin-orchestrated balloting. Western countries, however, dismissed the ballots as a meaningless pretense staged by Moscow in an attempt to legitimize its invasion of Ukraine seven months ago.
South Korea says North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters a day before a visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff say the missiles were launched Wednesday from its capital region. They are the second round of missile tests by North Korea this week. Harris is to visit the demilitarized zone separating the rival Koreas during her visit to South Korea. The launch also comes as U.S. and South Korean navy ships are conducting drills off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast.
The Biden administration is counting on a variety of private-sector partnerships to help fund and implement its goal of ending hunger in America by 2030. President Joe Biden is hosting a conference on hunger, nutrition and health. Wednesday's conference is the first by the White House since 1969 during the Nixon administration. The conference seeks to promote healthy eating, good nutrition and physical activity.
The Biden administration is asking that parents of children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border undergo another round of psychological evaluations to measure how traumatized they were by the Trump administration policy. The request outlined in court documents comes in a lawsuit filed by migrants seeking compensation from the government.
China’s yuan has fallen to a 14-year low against the dollar despite central bank efforts to stem the slide after U.S. interest rate hikes prompted traders to convert money into dollars in search of higher returns. A weaker yuan helps Chinese exporters by making their goods cheaper abroad but it encourages capital to flow out of the economy. That raises costs for Chinese borrowers and sets back the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to boost weak economic growth. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates five times this year to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high. Meanwhile, China's central bank has cut rates.
President Joe Biden is formally keeping the nation’s cap on refugee admissions at 125,000 for the 2023 budget year, despite pressure from advocates to raise it even higher to meet the need after falling far short of that target this year. Refugees advocates had been pushing the Biden administration to do more to restore the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. The program suffered deep cuts under the Trump administration, which slashed admissions to a record low of 15,000. Biden has raised the cap to four times that amount this year, but so far fewer than 20,000 refugees have been admitted.
The House Jan. 6 committee has postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday as a hurricane hurtles toward the Florida coast. The committee had planned to hold what was likely to be its final investigative hearing Wednesday afternoon.
