Hurricane Ian approaches Florida landfall; EU warns of retaliation for pipeline sabotage; and more

Today is Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TODAY'S WEATHER

Hurricane Ian is approaching a Florida landfall, but hurricane and tropical storm conditions are being felt across much of central and southern parts of the state. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Hurricane Ian approaches Florida; updates from Ukraine; N Korea test launches missile

National
Ian just shy of a Category 5 hurricane as it nears Florida

  • By CURT ANDERSON - Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian has rapidly intensified off Florida's coast, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Ian is pushing a storm surge that could cause catastrophic damage along the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach to the Tampa Bay region. Forecasters say the stretch from Naples to Sarasota is at highest risk. At least 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate. Winds and rain have begun intensifying, a day after Ian battered the western tip of Cuba, leaving the entire island without electricity.

Business Monthly
Cuba in the dark after Hurricane Ian knocks out power grid

  • BY ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ - Associated Press
Cuba is in the dark after Hurricane Ian knocked out the power grid and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip as a major storm. Cuba’s Electric Union says authorities were working to gradually restore service overnight to the country’s 11 million people. 

National Politics
European Union vows retaliation if energy network attacked

  • By LORNE COOK - Associated Press
The European Union's top diplomat says the bloc suspects that damage to two underwater natural gas pipelines was sabotage and is warning of retaliation for any attack on Europe’s energy networks. Josep Borell said Wednesday that “all available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act,” He added that any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure "is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.” 

National Politics
Russia prepares to annex occupied Ukraine despite outcry

  • By JON GAMBRELL and ADAM SCHRECK - Associated Press
Russia is poised to formally annex areas of Ukraine where it has military control after referendums there reportedly endorsed Moscow’s rule. But the ballots were widely discredited and earned the Kremlin no relief Wednesday from international pressure over its assault on Ukraine. Pro-Moscow administrations of all four occupied regions of southern and eastern Ukraine said Tuesday night that their residents voted to join Russia in five days of Kremlin-orchestrated balloting. Western countries, however, dismissed the ballots as a meaningless pretense staged by Moscow in an attempt to legitimize its invasion of Ukraine seven months ago.

National Politics
NKorea test launches missiles on eve of Harris trip to Seoul

  • By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG - Associated Press
South Korea says North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters a day before a visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff say the missiles were launched Wednesday from its capital region. They are the second round of missile tests by North Korea this week. Harris is to visit the demilitarized zone separating the rival Koreas during her visit to South Korea. The launch also comes as U.S. and South Korean navy ships are conducting drills off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast.

Health, Medicine and Fitness
White House gains partners to end US hunger within a decade

  • By ASHRAF KHALIL - Associated Press
The Biden administration is counting on a variety of private-sector partnerships to help fund and implement its goal of ending hunger in America by 2030. President Joe Biden is hosting a conference on hunger, nutrition and health. Wednesday's conference is the first by the White House since 1969 during the Nixon administration. The conference seeks to promote healthy eating, good nutrition and physical activity.

National Politics
Feds want psychological tests for parents of separated kids

  • By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and COLLEEN LONG - Associated Press
The Biden administration is asking that parents of children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border undergo another round of psychological evaluations to measure how traumatized they were by the Trump administration policy. The request outlined in court documents comes in a lawsuit filed by migrants seeking compensation from the government.

Business Monthly
China's yuan slides to 14-year low after US rate hikes

  • By JOE McDONALD - AP Business Writer
China’s yuan has fallen to a 14-year low against the dollar despite central bank efforts to stem the slide after U.S. interest rate hikes prompted traders to convert money into dollars in search of higher returns. A weaker yuan helps Chinese exporters by making their goods cheaper abroad but it encourages capital to flow out of the economy. That raises costs for Chinese borrowers and sets back the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to boost weak economic growth. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates five times this year to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high. Meanwhile, China's central bank has cut rates.

National Politics
Biden keeps US target for refugee admissions at 125,000

  • By JULIE WATSON - Associated Press
President Joe Biden is formally keeping the nation’s cap on refugee admissions at 125,000 for the 2023 budget year, despite pressure from advocates to raise it even higher to meet the need after falling far short of that target this year. Refugees advocates had been pushing the Biden administration to do more to restore the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. The program suffered deep cuts under the Trump administration, which slashed admissions to a record low of 15,000. Biden has raised the cap to four times that amount this year, but so far fewer than 20,000 refugees have been admitted.

National Politics
Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian aims at Florida

  • By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
The House Jan. 6 committee has postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday as a hurricane hurtles toward the Florida coast. The committee had planned to hold what was likely to be its final investigative hearing Wednesday afternoon. 

MORNING LISTEN

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Paris Fashion RTW SS 23 Dior

A model wears a creation for the Dior Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection presented Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Paris. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Sept. 28

Today in history: Sept. 28

Barack and Michelle Obama dug shovels into the ground during a celebratory groundbreaking for the Obama Presidential Center along Lake Michiga…

Today in sports history: Sept. 28

Today in sports history: Sept. 28

In 1976, Muhammad Ali wins a unanimous 15-round decision over Ken Norton at Yankee Stadium in New York to retain his world heavyweight title. …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

